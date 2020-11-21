Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 54,533 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,533 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $20,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IAA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in IAA by 14.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in IAA by 37.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in IAA by 30.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist lifted their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

NYSE:IAA opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

