Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $26,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Lennar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $866,772.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,751,186.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $141,909.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,115.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

