Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $203.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

