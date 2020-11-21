Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,449 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Houlihan Lokey worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 169.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock worth $612,064 over the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

