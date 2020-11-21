Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.13.

WWD stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other Woodward news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $962,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,950 shares of company stock worth $15,172,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Woodward by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,079,000. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after acquiring an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

