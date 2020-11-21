World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $754.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $184,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $145,239.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,614 shares of company stock worth $730,371 over the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in World Acceptance by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 7.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.