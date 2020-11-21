World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $754.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.79. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $184,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $145,239.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,614 shares of company stock worth $730,371 over the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in World Acceptance by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 7.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also: What are no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit