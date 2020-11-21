WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. WW International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.26 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 64.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WW International by 13.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at $645,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WW International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.