Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $106.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WYNN. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Wynn Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.13.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN stock opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,353 shares of company stock worth $1,030,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,153,000 after purchasing an additional 237,074 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,637 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,514 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 116,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.