Xaya (CHI) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Xaya has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $37,836.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,848,654 coins and its circulating supply is 44,706,527 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

