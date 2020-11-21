Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

