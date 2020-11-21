Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Holdings Cut by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yandex by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,900,000 after purchasing an additional 687,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yandex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 471,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 43.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YNDX. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $61.94 on Friday. Yandex has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $70.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

