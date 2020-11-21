Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) Short Interest Update

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YIN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yintech Investment by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yintech Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Yintech Investment alerts:

Shares of YIN opened at $7.25 on Friday. Yintech Investment has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $529.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YIN shares. ValuEngine raised Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Yintech Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment and trading services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers spot commodities trading, which is facilitated by individual customers of gold and silver on Shanghai Gold Exchange; and futures commodities trading services to individual customers on silver and other precious metals and commodities on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, Dalian Commodity Exchange, and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yintech Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yintech Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.