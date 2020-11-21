YOUengine (YOUC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00078574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00395898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.16 or 0.02828908 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

