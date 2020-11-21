Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) Trading Down 14%

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) shares fell 14% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 1,168,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 681,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $13.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YGYI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Youngevity International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Youngevity International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Youngevity International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youngevity International Company Profile (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Direct Selling, Commercial Coffee, and Commercial Hemp. The company offers nutritional supplements, gourmet coffee, weight management products, skincare and cosmetics, health and wellness, packaged foods, lifestyle products, pet care, digital products, telecare health services, apparel and fashion accessories, and business lending products.

