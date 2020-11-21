Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) were down 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 516,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 930,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 605.09% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

