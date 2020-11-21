Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to report $6.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.82 billion and the highest is $7.01 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $7.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $26.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.59 billion to $26.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.71 billion to $27.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

