Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.84. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Gabelli started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $160.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.95 and a 200 day moving average of $171.99. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

