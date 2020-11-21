Zacks: Brokerages Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.50. NICE reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. BidaskClub cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.82.

NICE opened at $239.53 on Wednesday. NICE has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $255.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day moving average of $209.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in NICE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 3.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 3.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 8.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in NICE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

