Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.15.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.01. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $178.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 76,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

