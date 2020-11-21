Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.