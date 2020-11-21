Zacks Investment Research Lowers Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $339.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.7% during the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 626,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 159.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 155.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 114.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

