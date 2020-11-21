Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $335.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.28. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Cha purchased 115,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,426.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $279,735.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,111 shares of company stock worth $543,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.