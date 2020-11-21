Zetacoin (ZET) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $125,861.86 and $5,378.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,670.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $287.01 or 0.01537255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00106863 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.77 or 0.00384434 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000308 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,853,851 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

