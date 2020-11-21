Zilla Price Up 25.1% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $222,026.79 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00078574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00395898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.16 or 0.02828908 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

