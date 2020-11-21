zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €142.25 ($167.35).

Get zooplus AG (ZO1.F) alerts:

Shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) stock opened at €166.40 ($195.76) on Tuesday. zooplus AG has a 1 year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 1 year high of €168.00 ($197.65). The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 425.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €148.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus AG (ZO1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.