zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €153.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €142.25 ($167.35).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €166.40 ($195.76) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €145.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00. zooplus AG has a 1 year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 1 year high of €168.00 ($197.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.31.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

