2,677 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,744,000 after purchasing an additional 208,592 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

