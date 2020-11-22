87,704 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,704 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Akamai Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

