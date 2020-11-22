Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,935,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 444,821 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.28% of Abbott Laboratories worth $537,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $115.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $196.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

