Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $20.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 65,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

