Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANIOY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

