Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.75.

AFIB opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,275,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,030,000. Index Venture Associates V Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,875,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

