Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Ajo LP

Ajo LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 282,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $84.64 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $94.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,439,730. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

