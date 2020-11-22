Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

