Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) and Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Head-To-Head Survey

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) and Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Air China pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated British Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Air China pays out 3.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated British Foods pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Air China and Associated British Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air China 1 0 0 0 1.00 Associated British Foods 0 4 8 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

Air China has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated British Foods has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air China and Associated British Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $33.09 billion 0.36 $929.02 million $2.28 7.24 Associated British Foods $18.00 billion 1.16 $587.66 million $1.05 25.09

Air China has higher revenue and earnings than Associated British Foods. Air China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated British Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Air China and Associated British Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China -10.16% -11.22% -3.65% Associated British Foods N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Associated British Foods beats Air China on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering, airport ground handling, and other airline-related services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. It operates approximately 699 passenger aircraft. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and sale of sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer womenswear, lingerie, children's wear, menswear, footwear, accessories, hosiery, beauty, and homeware. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

