Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.8% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $111,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.48. 1,102,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,117. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

