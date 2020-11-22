Ajo LP Acquires 39,537 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Ajo LP lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.29% of Kilroy Realty worth $17,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

