Ajo LP Buys 30,385 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ajo LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1,318.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $569.98 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $648.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $574.77 and a 200 day moving average of $508.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.