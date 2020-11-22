Ajo LP Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ajo LP increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,041 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

