Ajo LP Has $8.66 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ajo LP raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4,021.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,696 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.05% of CDW worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 168.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,822,000 after buying an additional 734,334 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CDW by 2,456.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after acquiring an additional 731,608 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3,644.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,110,000 after acquiring an additional 684,890 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CDW by 836.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after acquiring an additional 426,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 15.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $360,899,000 after acquiring an additional 411,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.43. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

