Ajo LP Increases Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Ajo LP grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,708 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 101.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 481,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 242,897 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 75.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

