Ajo LP Increases Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Ajo LP grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,972 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.07% of Liberty Global worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1,193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,728,000 after buying an additional 3,402,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

