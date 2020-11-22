Ajo LP Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ajo LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 272,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,000. Ajo LP owned 0.07% of Tyson Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,872 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 576,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after buying an additional 540,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after buying an additional 343,889 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 121.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 608,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 334,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,806,000 after purchasing an additional 308,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

