Ajo LP Raises Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ajo LP boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 525.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,429 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.18% of Jabil worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Jabil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $340,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $37.43 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

