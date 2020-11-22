Ajo LP Raises Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ajo LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 172.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,063 shares of company stock worth $7,912,687. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

HZNP opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.