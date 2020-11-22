Ajo LP Sells 32,172 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ajo LP lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,172 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 509,930 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 55.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Stephens downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

