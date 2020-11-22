Ajo LP Sells 35,005 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ajo LP lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,005 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 28.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 528.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,149,958.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

