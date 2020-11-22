Ajo LP Sells 6,887 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $523.51 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $323.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

