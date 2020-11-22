Ajo LP Trims Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Ajo LP decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,322 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $12,022,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 132.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 26.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SIG opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.00.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

