Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGI. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.32.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 952,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 614,958 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,728,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,066,000 after acquiring an additional 432,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 1,915.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 47,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

